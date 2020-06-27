DU defers open book examination till July 10

Citing rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, Delhi University on Saturday postponed the open book examination (OBE) for final-year students by 10 days. The OBE, which was scheduled to begin from July 1, now stands postponed till July 10, read a notification issued by DU.

“Under the prevailing situation, all stakeholders, especially students, may find it difficult to attend their scheduled activities of examinations,” Dean of Examinations Vinay Gupta said the notification.

New date-sheets

The new date-sheets for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including School of Open Learning and Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board will be notified by the examination branch on July 3, read the notification.

“All other activities or facilities notified by the examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations shall remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment,” it added.

The university said that mock tests to facilitate students appearing for the OBE exams will begin on July 4. The tests will be conducted remotely, read the notification. “A separate notification shall be issued by the examination branch regarding mock test. All activities related with intermediate semester, term or year students, as notified on June 4, will remain unchanged,” the university added. Intermediate students are being assessed on marks from previous semesters and internal assessments.

Cancel exams: DUTA

Following the notification, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi demanding cancellation of all exams.

“The university is repeatedly failing its students and teachers by taking irresponsible decisions... The postponement of the exam for 10 days suggests that DU believes that the situation is going to miraculously improve in this period. We wonder if this is a cynical ploy to cover up its failings and to gloss its unpreparedness for carrying out the online process,” the letter read.

“The university community fails to comprehend why holding OBE is more important than the future and mental and physical well being of our students,” it said further.

The association also wrote to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal urging cancellation of examinations for final-year students.

“The reasons for cancellation of open book examinations are compelling not only because of the outbreak but more so because they are discriminatory and promote use of unfair practices,” the letter read.