DU defers last date for online registrations

19 July 2020 23:51 IST

Delhi University on Sunday postponed the last date for online registrations for admissions to all its courses to July 31. Earlier, the registrations were going to come to a close on July 4, but the date was extended till July 18, keeping in view, dates for the deceleration of the CBSE board results, NEET and JEE entrance exam dates. A total of 6.48 lakh students have registered for the various undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil courses as of Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising