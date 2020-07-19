Delhi

DU defers last date for online registrations

Delhi University on Sunday postponed the last date for online registrations for admissions to all its courses to July 31. Earlier, the registrations were going to come to a close on July 4, but the date was extended till July 18, keeping in view, dates for the deceleration of the CBSE board results, NEET and JEE entrance exam dates. A total of 6.48 lakh students have registered for the various undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil courses as of Sunday.

