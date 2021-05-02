DU defers final-term exams

NEW DELHI

They will now take place from June 1, says university Dean

Delhi University is set to defer examination of final-year students, which were scheduled to begin in May, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Speaking to The Hindu, senior DU officials confirmed that the examination will now take place from June 1, the notification for which will be issued soon.

D.S. Rawat, DU’s Dean of Examination said, “A meeting was held on Saturday with all the heads of departments and Deans. The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor and it was decided that the examinations for the final-year students will be postponed to June 1. A notification regarding the same will be issued on Monday.”

Officials said that the examination will be held in the online mode itself and that a decision about other batches will be taken later, officials said.

“Examinations for the intermediary batches are cancelled for now and a decision, on what is to be done for those batches, will be taken later. As of now, the examination for the terminal-year batches have been postponed,” said Mr. Rawat.

Appeals were made

Several students’ and teachers’ associations had earlier urged the administration to defer the exams.

In a letter dated April 30, the DUTA had said, “The fact that students are battling illness of self and family members is evident from the fact that attendance in classes has significantly dropped. It is cruel for us to continue to behave as if we ought to be unaffected by whatever is happening around us.”“The university must take a sensitive view of the situation that students and teachers find themselves in. No one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment. Hence, we request you to consider cancelling examinations for all students and decide upon alternative means to evaluate students,” the letter read.