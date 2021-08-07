DU defers decision to begin physical classes

NEW DELHI

07 August 2021 01:17 IST

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday deferred its decision to begin physical classes for science courses following opposition from several quarters.

The University had on Thursday issued a notice stating that classes for postgraduate and undergraduate science courses would begin from August 16.

In the revised notification issued, DU said, “...the instructions issued for the conduct of classes for PG and UG programmes in respect of science courses in the University and its colleges in physical mode with effect from August 16 has been deferred.”

Rest remains unchanged

The notice added that the other guidelines mentioned in the first notification remained unchanged.

The August 5 dated notification, issued by DU had stated that departments and colleges will be fully functional with immediate effect.

“...It is notified that all colleges, centres and departments shall be fully functional and therefore all teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the duties at their workplace with immediate effect,” it read. It had stated that online teaching and learning activities would continue for all other academic programmes. Following the notification on Thursday, several teachers had raised objections to the same.

DUTA on revision

Abha Dev Habib, treasurer of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), said: “It is good that the University has reviewed its decision because of responses received. The sudden notification regarding classes and lab in the physical mode for science PG and UG courses had resulted in immense panic.”