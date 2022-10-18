DU defers announcement of first admission list

Decision taken after Supreme Court said that it would hear St. Stephen’s College plea on Wednesday

Delhi University had deferred the announcement of its first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) list to Wednesday, an official confirmed late on Monday.

The university was scheduled to announce the list on its admission portal on Tuesday, following which students would get time till Friday to “accept” the allocated seat and pay the admission fees by Monday after college verification. However, after the deferment, the university is yet to release a new timeline for its admission process.

Sources said the decision was taken by the university as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by St. Stephen’s College on Wednesday. The college had filed a plea against the Delhi High Court order which directed the college to conduct admissions solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results, the source added.

Delhi High Court had directed the college to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University, according to which 100% weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. St Stephen’s College had been directed by the HC to withdraw its prospectus for undergraduate admission in which it had given 15% weightage to the interview and 85% weightage to the CUET score last week. The college however, decided to challenge the verdict in the SC.

ECA trials

Students who have applied under the extracurricular activities quota (ECA) will also have their performance trials starting on Tuesday for which the most number of applications have been received for NCC, quiz and debate categories.

This time, admission through the ECA supernumerary quota for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories and will be done by giving a combined score of the Common University Entrance Test and performance tests, trials and certificates.

“Seat allocation will be offered on the basis of Combined ECA merit which will be calculated by taking 25% of the highest programme-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied and 75% of the highest ECA score obtained from all the categories in which the applicant has been considered,” the university had said.

The university also shared that in the sports category, athletics, football and basketball are the top three categories in which students have applied for admission. “Combined Sports Merit will be calculated by taking 25% of the of the highest programme-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied, 25% of the highest grade merit/participation sports certificate and 50% of the highest score obtained in the sports trials.

When it comes to board-wise registration, the highest number of applicants are from the CBSE board followed by the ISC and the U.P. Board. This year, however, the marks received in the board examination will only act as a qualifying mark as the CUET score will be considered.