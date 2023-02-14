DU: CUET 2023 mandatory for UG admissions

February 14, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi University on Monday said that similar to the previous academic session, candidates seeking undergraduate admissions in 2023-24 must appear in the CUET (UG), or Common University Entrance Test, later this year.

Last year, DU changed its admission process by moving away from the cut-off marks system and instead admitting students based on their CUET (UG) score. The university said it has launched the Bulletin of Information, with details on programme-specific eligibility of various courses and other aspects.

“The candidates are advised to refer to the Bulletin before selecting their test papers for CUET (UG) 2023. For admission to University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed Class XII,” DU said in a statement.

The university also announced that admissions to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at College of Art shall be based on CUET (UG) 2023.

Infographics in the form of illustrative examples have been uploaded on the website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the programme-specific eligibility, DU said, adding that details regarding the registration process, selection of test papers from Section I, ll and III and uploading of required documents for CUET (UG) 2023 will be made live soon on its admission website.

The university’s Admission Branch will also be host a series of webinars to help candidates with CUET (UG), the first of which will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.