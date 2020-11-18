DU conducts webinar for PG aspirants

NEW DELHI

18 November 2020 00:24 IST

Admissions to begin from today

The Delhi University’s admission branch conducted a webinar on Tuesday for postgraduate aspirants on the admission process, which is set to begin from Wednesday.

Urging students to not visit colleges or the university campus, DU officials said that admission to 52 out of a total of 74 courses will begin from November 18. Admissions to the other courses will begin as and when DU releases respective results for the corresponding undergraduate courses.

“All applicants whose final-year results have been declared by the university must update their marks on their dashboard,” said officials.

“Students have to upload the marks by the date specified by DU. For those who haven’t received marks, they will have to upload an undertaking stating that they understand that admission will be cancelled if they don’t meet the basic criteria as specified by the university,” added Dean of Admissions Shobai Bagai.

Grievance form

Officials said that a grievance form will also be made available on the online portal for aspirants.

“We are aware of the challenges posed by the pandemic. We would like to reassure our applicants that we are looking into all issues so that no meritorious student is left out of the admission process. We will try and accommodate all concerns,” Ms. Bagai said.

DU has also specified that admissions to MA psychology and MA English courses have been kept on hold as final-year results have not yet been declared by the university for these subjects.

Ms. Bagai added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interviews and viva voce will also not be held this year expect at St. Stephen’s College.