DU colleges yet to admit reserved category students to various courses

Students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have been admitted to fewer undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) compared to those from unreserved category, analysis of the number of students admitted till Saturday showed.

Students from the unreserved category have been admitted to 1,313 courses across DU’s colleges. On the other hand, students from the ST category have been admitted to only 528 courses and those belonging to the EWS category to only 664 courses. Clearly, even after the release of the third list, colleges are yet to admit any EWS or ST students for several courses. Prominent among these include B.Com (Hons.) at Ramjas College, B. Com (Hons.) at Lady Sri Ram College and several others.

Earlier, The Hindu had reported that up to 61.11% of admissions to DU under the second list belonged to unreserved category while the percentage of students admitted under the EWS and ST categories were only around 3%. This trend continued in the number of students admitted under the third list with minor changes. The percentage of unreserved students has come down to 59.83%, those belonging to the ST category have gone up by 0.03% and those belonging to the EWS category have increased by 0.05%.

Mandated numbers

The bulletin of information states that 7.5% of the students must belong to the ST category and 10% must belong to the EWS category. Additionally, only 11.67% have been admitted under the Scheduled Caste category, compared to a mandated 15% and 21.54% have been admitted under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category compared to a mandated 27%. The current calculation is based on the total number of students admitted, excluding those belonging to supernumerary, which is over and above the allotted number of seats at a college and sikh categories.

Preferred courses

Meanwhile, among courses, the most number of students have been admitted to B.Com with 5,579 admissions and B.Com (Honours) with 5,107 admissions, making commerce a clear favourite among students applying to Delhi University. The highest number of students has been admitted to various combinations of B.A. programme, with about 11,532 students. However, there are nearly 400 such combinations offered by colleges compared to about 40 courses each of B.Com and B.Com (Hons.).

But admissions are far from over with courses at several colleges remaining open under the fourth list of cut-offs. University officials had earlier said that up to 63,000 seats would be up for grabs this year. Approvals under the fourth list will start from Monday and will go on till Wednesday.