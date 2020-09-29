DU colleges directed to respond to teachers’ plea

New Delhi

29 September 2020 23:45 IST

Court also tells Delhi government and varsity to file their replies

The High Court on Tuesday asked four Delhi University colleges to respond to a petition by teachers seeking direction to release their salaries pending for the last four months.

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies to file their status reports on the petition.

The court additionally asked the Delhi government and DU to file their replies to the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 4.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the teachers, argued that Delhi government was punishing 2,000 families. He asked for immediate release of the grant to colleges to enable them to pay the employees’ salaries. He said that apart from these teachers there are other employees, teaching and non-teaching staff, who have not received their salaries for the months of May, June, July and August.