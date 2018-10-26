DU college professor’s fate likely to be decided next week

The Governing Body of Delhi University’s Bharati College is likely to decide next week the fate of a professor accused of sexual harassment based on a report of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), a college official said on Thursday.

The committee in its report had held the professor guilty. Around 150 students held a protest on the college premises on Wednesday against the alleged delay by the Governing Body in taking action on the ICC’s recommendations in the case. “There are procedures to be followed and we have been working. The report [of the ICC] has been presented to the Governing Body and the college is well aware of the matter and we will ensure that the right thing is done,” College Principal Mukti Sanyal said.

Lewd messages

In February this year, a student had complained to authorities at the Delhi University that the professor sent lewd messages to her. She also submitted a video in which she is seen confronting the professor.

Following the complaint, the professor was sent on leave. The Governing Body issued a show-cause notice to the professor and his response has been received.

On Monday, the body will study his reply and in all likelihood finalise a decision, an official requesting anonymity said. After the Governing Body takes a decision about the action to be taken against the professor, it will send a report to the varsity’s authorities for approval.

“The matter is under process and we will take care of our students,” Governing Body chairman Ajay Gaur said.