DU college principal in plagiarism spotlight

During the six months before applying in 2014 for the post that he currently holds, Aryabhatta College principal Manoj Sinha published five books and 11 journal papers.

A complaint filed by a whistle-blower with the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University claims at least eight of these and four other works are heavily plagiarised, casting doubts over the eligibility of his appointment. At least six of these claims have been verified.

Minimum API

The appointment to the post of principal of colleges is based significantly on the “Academic Performance Indicator” or API of a candidate. These are points allocated to an individual based on multiple factors such as the amount of teaching hours put in, extracurricular activities engaged in and the number of books and research papers published, among others. The system is meant to help incorporate a “transparent, objective and credible methodology of analysis of the merits and credentials of the applicant…” read the UGC’s guidelines from 2013. To be eligible for the post of principal, a candidate requires a minimum API of 400 points.

In an application for the post of principal of Hindu College that Mr. Sinha submitted in 2017, out of a total API score of 660, he claimed 170 points from a total of 12 publications against which plagiarism (including self-plagiarism) charges have been raised.

Turnitin plagarism check

Verified “originality reports” of the six publications generated by “Turnitin” plagiarism check software show that they have a “similarity index” (the percentage similar to another publication published earlier) ranging from 60% to 90%.

The software is currently used by several central universities to check Ph.D dissertations before their final submission. Last year, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the software would be provided to all universities to help keep a check on plagiarism.

The plagiarised works include three books published in 2014 by Bonfring Publishers based in Coimbatore, two papers also published in 2014 in Global Journal for Multidisciplinary Studies and a book published by JTS Publications in 2017. The report also details sources of the matching text.

For instance, according to the report, Indian Government and Politics, published by Bonfring, which has a similarity index of 89.5%, is nearly 50% similar to sources from Wikipedia.com apart from other sources including 45.5% from student papers. The New Dimension of Public Administration, also a Bonfring publication, has a similarity index of 80% with 74% of it coming from Internet sources. Apart from this “Public Policy and Democracy by Bonfring has a similarity index of 79%, with extensive citations also copied from a paper published in 2001 and Citizenship and Governance, published in 2017, has a similarity index of 62.4%. Turnitin reports generated by The Hindu in July confirm these results and in fact showed a slightly higher similarity index.

Word for word

A comparison of the plagiarised research papers with the sources also showed that several sections in different papers were lifted verbatim and not quoted or cited as reference. For instance, “An analysis the political economy of government responsiveness” published in 2014 in GJMS by Mr. Sinha, which has a similarity index of 98%, was lifted, word for word, in large parts from a paper titled “The political economy of government responsiveness: theory and evidence from India” published in 2002 and available on academic digital library JSTOR.

Similarly, in “Regional Disparities in India: Structural Inequality of Public Policy”, also published in GJMS in 2013, at least four consecutive paragraphs are lifted from “Public Policy Making In India” (as well as other sources) also available on JSTOR. Manual analysis of two other papers by the whistle-blower also reportedly shows that they were similarly copied word for word.

Apart from this, the complainant has also highlighted the publishing of the same material in two places and attempts to take credit for it twice. This is seen in two papers in the application to Hindu College where Mr. Sinha has claimed points for “Ecological Aspects of Social and Environmental Changes in India and Canada” and “Globalization and Consumerism: A study of its impact”, first published in books by Mittal Publications in 2003 and 2004, and later in the journal Research Reformer in 2014. Additionally, two other papers listed in the application were not found in the online table of contents of the particular issue they were claimed to have been published in.

Independent inquiry

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association, which also received a 243-page dossier detailing the allegations, wrote on June 25 to the Vice-Chancellor calling for an independent and speedy inquiry into the matter. “For a reputed university such as ours, probity and integrity are principles not open to compromise,” it said. Sources in the governing body of Aryabhatta College said that a committee would be looking into the complaints.

According to the UGC regulations notified in July last year (Promotion of Academic Integrity and Prevention of Plagiarism in Higher Educational Institutions), the penalty for plagiarising above 60% of an academic publication would invite withdrawal of the manuscript, denial of two successive annual increments, a barring from supervising any new master’s or Ph.D scholars for a period of three years, and if benefit has been obtained from plagiarised works but proved on a later date, the benefit would be put in abeyance for a period recommended by the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel, a body meant to look into such matters.

Principal’s defence

Defending his case, Mr. Sinha, who has been teaching for 29 years and is up for reappointment for another five-year term as principal of the college on November 22, told The Hindu that the plagiarism may have taken place inadvertently given the immense pressure during years of syllabus revisions to churn out textbooks in time for students to have study material — which was the case when the three books published by Bonfring Publishers were written.

He said he had issues with what was finally published, including poor copy editing, and had even written to the publishers to make sure more books didn’t get printed. Mr. Sinha also said that at the time, the pressure to build up one’s API score was a factor; however, he maintained that his score would have been above the 400 points required to be eligible for the post of principal. Regarding the charge of self-plagiarism, he said the paper was published in a book without his knowledge by the organisers of a conference he presented the paper at in Allahabad.

Asked about the paper published in GJMS which had a Turnitin score of 98%, he said he couldn’t remember under what circumstances it was written.