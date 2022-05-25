DU college principal booked under SC/ST Act

A Delhi University college principal has been booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for “atrocities” against an assistant professor of the college, the police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the complainant was working on an ad hoc basis when she approached a local court against her termination from the college in August 2020.

Despite approaching Maurice Nagar police station and a sessions court to register her complaint, the woman’s plea was not entertained, the police said.

However, the case was finally registered on Wednesday after the woman approached the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. On the commission’s orders, a fresh statement was taken by the police where new facts were introduced about the offence being committed, said Mr. Kalsi.

A probe is under way, the police said, adding that a few staff members of the college, located in the north campus, too have been booked.