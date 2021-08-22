DU closes registration portal for PG courses

It received over 1.79 lakh applications

The online registration portal for the various postgraduate courses in Delhi University closed on Saturday.

The university received over 1.79 lakh registrations for PG courses.

According to data provided by DU, as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the university had received around 28,827 registrations for M.Phil and Ph.D courses.

The online portal for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D registrations was launched by the university on July 26.

According to officials, there are around 20,000 postgraduate seats on offer this year.

The university had earlier announced that the entire admission process would be online and applicants were not required to visit departments or campuses for any admission-related purposes.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will also be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1 for the various entrance based PG courses.

The officials said the declaration of admission lists will be announced later.