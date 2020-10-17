DU closes admissions under first cut-off list

49% of seats filled, admission for second list likely to begin on Monday: university

Delhi University on Friday closed the admissions to its merit-based undergraduate courses with nearly 49% of seats getting filled in the first list.

According to DU data, a total of 59,730 students applied under the first list — of which 34,814 aspirants paid the fees and completed the admission process.

Several colleges are likely to close admissions for courses like political science despite the cut-offs being high. Promila Kumar, principal of Gargi College, said: “As many as 1,600 admissions have taken place against 1,500 seats. The unreserved category in most courses will close with the first cut-off itself. A few of the reserved seats are left and the list will be opening up for those seats. Political science, economics, mathematics and BA (programme) are among the most popular courses in the college.”

At Ramjas College, 145 admissions have taken place for political science against 78 seats, said principal Manoj Khanna.

“As of Friday, there had been 409 admissions under the unreserved category and 500 under the reserved category,” said Ms. Khanna. Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu college, said, “Around 900 admissions have taken place till Friday evening. Courses like physics, chemistry, political science and English are a few of the most sought-after ones. It is unlikely that we will open the lists for these courses in the second list.” At Miranda House, acting principal Bijayalakshmi Nanda, said seats for political science and geography have been filled for the unreserved category. Notably, admissions under the second list will begin on Monday.

DU has around 70,000 undergraduate seats. Due to the pandemic, the admission process has been entirely online this year and students were advised to not visit college campuses.