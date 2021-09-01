DU closes admissions portal

Over 4 lakh aspirants registered; 2.6 lakh completed process

Online registrations for the various undergraduate courses in Delhi University closed on Tuesday. As of 6 p.m., around 4.38 lakh aspirants had registered on the university's portal.

However, according to senior DU officials, around 2.6 lakh aspirants have completed the entire procedure.

‘Only applications of candidates who have completed the entire registration process by paying the registration fees will be considered.

The online registration portal for undergraduate aspirants this year was launched on August 2 and the varsity held several virtual open days to assist aspirants in completing the procedure.

In the previous academic year, the University saw over 3 lakh paid applications and the portal remained open for a longer period of time.

First cut-off on Oct. 1

The first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate programmes is likely to be declared on October 1 and admissions against the first list are scheduled to begin from October 4.

According to senior DU officials, the schedule for subsequent cut-off lists will be announced later following relevant approvals.

Senior officials have clarified that students who are set to take their board examinations in September, will be permitted to update their marks on the online portal at a later date.

The cut-off marks for the upcoming academic year is expected to soar due to the high percentage of marks received by students in their respective board examinations, according to senior officials and professors.