DU, city schools shift to online mode

Delhi University (DU) on Monday ordered its departments and colleges to shift to the online mode of teaching till November 23 as the city recorded its worst pollution levels of the season with the concentration of hazardous particulate matter in the air shooting up to over 28 times the safe limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Delhi government suspended physical classes for students of standard 10 and 12. Earlier on Sunday, the government had ordered all schools to switch to online mode of teaching, except for those studying in Classes 10 and 12.

The Haryana government too ordered Gurugram schools to hold classes online till November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) reading at 22 of the 37 stations maxed out at 500 (severe) by 8 p.m.

An AQI is a measurement of air pollution on a scale of 0-500, with a reading between 201 and 300 termed ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’

Meanwhile, the level of PM2.5 — tiny particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter — was recorded at 425.8 micrograms per cubic metre at 7 p.m. on Monday, about 28.3 times the WHO’s permissible limit of 15 micrograms per cubic metre for a 24-hour period.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM2.5 are inhalable particles, invisible to naked eyes, that remain suspended in the air and lead to severe respiratory issues once they enter the body and cling to lungs.

Karthik Ganesan, a fellow and Director, Strategic Partnerships at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), said that reporting absolute PM2.5 levels would give a better picture of Delhi’s air pollution as the AQI measurement is capped at 500.

“We have chosen to be reactive in the way we act to control air pollution and impose emergency measures such as GRAP-IV only after the air pollution became severe and not in anticipation of it. We need to be proactive and work round the year and also improve ground intelligence about what is contributing to pollution on any given day, so that better policies to regulate them could be made,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India during every winter mainly due to meteorological factors such as lower wind speed and drop in temperature that traps emissions. Pollution from stubble burning adds to it.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 in Delhi on November 15 (Friday) was 37.5%, which is the highest this harvest season, according to the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences data.

“Meteorological conditions are likely to remain extremely unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants,” according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

It warned that the air quality is likely to be in the severe category till November 21.

Meanwhile, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party government ordered that the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and that of the Delhi government from 10 a.m. to 6:30 pm.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena too monitored the trial run of “anti-smog mist spray” in Dwarka.

The installation features 14 existing electric poles, each outfitted with 30 misting nozzles positioned at a height of three metres. This comprehensive setup is designed to maximise pollutant reduction and enhance air quality in the area.

‘BJP-ruled States to blame’

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi blamed the Central government and BJP-ruled States for stubble burning in neighbouring States.

“Stubble-burning incidents have surged in [BJP-ruled] Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh over the past years. While the BJP-ruled States are witnessing an alarming rise in stubble-burning cases, [AAP-ruled] Punjab stands as the sole exception. In Punjab, stubble-burning incidents have been reduced by 80%, from 73,300 in 2021 to 8,404 in 2024,” she said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that restrictions imposed under the Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have failed to reduce pollution in Delhi.

“This clearly indicates the need to focus on reducing the concentration of dust particles and preventing stubble burning in Punjab, rather than merely imposing bans,” he said.

The BJP also launched an awareness campaign against pollution by distributing masks outside Central Secretariat Metro Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.