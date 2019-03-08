‘DU charging exorbitant rates for revaluation’

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said that according to information that they received via an RTI reply, ₹23 lakh was collected in the academic year 2016-17 and ₹88 lakh in 2017-18 by Delhi University in the name of re-evaluation of answer sheets. They alleged that the administration was charging ₹1,000 instead of ₹10 for each copy.

Delhi University Students’ Union general secretary Akash Chaudhry alleged that the amount collected shows that the DU administration was extorting money from students in the name of re-evaluation as the Right to Information Act, 2005, and subsequent ruling of Delhi High Court in September 2018, had confirmed that students were supposed to be provided copies of their answer sheets/examination for ₹10.

“The university administration chose to continue in contempt of court ruling and continue with its draconian policy of charging ₹1,000 for each copy,” alleged Mr. Chaudhry.

RTI in 2018

The RTI had been filed by NSUI national secretary Nikhil Kamble in June 2018, requesting clarification on the legitimacy of such draconian surcharge onto the university students. “He asked for specific details on the amount of such surcharge collected in total and where the fund was utilised,” the NSUI said. A request for further clarification on the utilisation of the amount was denied by the university, the NSUI alleged.

The NSUI said that it demands that no surcharge should be levied on students for photocopies and revaluation of their answer sheets. Students should be provided with copies within 14 days of such request and should not be forced to wait for two months. “If the administration does not comply, the NSUI will launch an all-university agitation in each of the colleges of DU until the demands are met,” Mr. Chaudhry said.