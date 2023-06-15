DU begins UG admission process; classes from Aug. 16

June 15, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Wednesday started the admission process for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

Addressing a press conference, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh also launched the Common Seat Allocation System portal for registration for 78 undergraduate courses and said classes for the session are likely to begin on August 16.

This is likely to bring the academic calendar, which has been disrupted for the last three years due to the pandemic, back on track.

Much like last year, admissions will be based on the merit score in the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes (CUET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency.

“Delhi University has now launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG 2023) document that elaborates the procedures that will be adopted for admissions. Admission to all these programmes and colleges is based on the merit score obtained from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-2023),” read a statement issued by the university.

The university will offer 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations through its 68 colleges, Mr. Singh said in his address. Close to 71,000 seats will be offered in various colleges and around 1,550 unique programmes and other college combinations will be offered by the university.

“Three new B.Tech programmes have also been introduced this year, with students to be admitted based on their JEE Mains 2023 score, in which 360 enrolled students will be given ₹50,000 by the university to purchase laptops,” Mr. Singh said.

One female student will be given a place in each B.Tech programme as a supernumerary seat, he added.

In order to provide economically-disadvantaged students seeking admission to B.Tech degrees the benefits of fairness and access to high-quality education, the Vice-Chancellor said DU will also implement the Financial Support Scheme (FSS).

The university has also added a supernumerary quota for orphan students, under which two candidates (a male and a female each) shall be accepted into each programme in DU-affiliated colleges.

Postgraduate, Ph.D admissions

The V-C also kickstarted the admission process for postgraduate and Ph.D programmes.

DU has sanctioned an intake of 13,500 seats for 77 postgraduate programmes in 58 departments/centres. Admission will be based on the scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes (CUET-PG).

The University will offer 51 Ph.D programmes across departments, admission to which be based on a nationwide National Eligibility Test (NET), such as UGC-NET and CSIR-NET, or the CUET (Ph.D). The interview round will be mandatory for all candidates.

