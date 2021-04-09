DU begins online admission process for foreign students

NEW DELHI

09 April 2021 00:07 IST

Forms available on university website

The online application process for foreign students to various courses in Delhi University began on Thursday. The last date for applications to undergraduate programmes is May 31 while that of postgraduate programmes is June 29.

A notification issued by the university read: “Foreign Students’ Registry [FSR] of University of Delhi is inviting applications from foreign nationals for its various programmes of study for the academic session 2021-22. FSR is the single window for all foreign nationals who wish to take admission in the University of Delhi.”

Aspirants will be able to apply for MBA and PhD courses in the Faculty of Management (FMS) till July 30. For the one-year Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma or PG Diploma courses, applicants will be able to apply till August 22.

Those intending to apply to the School of Open Learning for bachelors and masters courses will be able to send in their applications till August 29, the university said.

“Application for part-time affiliation in any course [for maximum two semesters] will be open till August 22,” the varsity said.

The online application form for foreign nationals is available on the university website.