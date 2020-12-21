DU begins admissions under second special cut-off list

NEW DELHI

21 December 2020 23:58 IST

Colleges are supposed to approve eligible applications by Dec. 24

Admissions to merit-based undergraduate courses, in Delhi University, under the second special cut-off list began on Monday and applicants will be able to apply till Tuesday 5 p.m.

While colleges are required to approve eligible applications by December 24, the last date of payment under this list is December 26.

Under the second special cut-off list, economics (Hons) at Kirori Mal College has been pegged at 95.5% while BA (Hons) English and History (Hons) are at 96% and 97% respectively.

At Lady Shri Ram College for Women, the cut-off for BA History (Hons) has been set at 97.25% while English (Hons.) at Ramjas College has an asking score of 91%.

Admissions to most courses across colleges have closed barring a few to which applicants who did not take admission under the previous cut-off lists can apply.

In a notice issued earlier, the university had said, “Applicants will apply to a single college and course. Applicants must ensure that they have carefully checked the number of seats vacant in the course and college they are applying to under their category. In case the number of applicants applying for a particular course in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit as per the best of four or best of three required for the course.”

“Merely applying under the second special cut-off does not guarantee an admission to the applicant. Under no circumstances extension or additional time will be provided for documents,” the notice added.