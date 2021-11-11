DU assistant professor, his nephew arrested for wife’s murder

New Delhi

He was miffed over bounced cheque

The Delhi police have arrested an assistant professor of Delhi University and his nephew for allegedly strangulating and electrocuting his wife in north Delhi’s Burari over personal enmity. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Pinky Singh and the accused as Virender Kumar and his nephew Govinda.

Two days ago, the police had arrested Virender’s former employee Rakesh Kumar in connection with the murder. Rakesh had surrendered at Burari police station on Monday. He told the police that he had murdered Pinki, following which the police discovered the body in her house.

During interrogation, Rakesh initially disclosed that he alone killed Pinky as she asked her husband Virender to kick him out of the house. But his version was not completely believable as he repeatedly changed the sequence of events. On further questioning, he allegedly said that he, along with Virender and Govinda, had hatched a conspiracy to kill her a fortnight ago.

Virender told the police that he had married Pinky on February 16 and during the wedding, her family had given a cheque for ₹5 lakh as gift. But the cheque bounced on account of insufficient funds and he felt cheated. In August, Pinky arrived at his Burari house and asked Rakesh to leave, following which he and his accomplices hatched a plan to kill her. “As per the plan, Rakesh was to surrender before the police and Virender was to take care of his family and get him out of jail,” DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.