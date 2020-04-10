DU asks colleges to prepare for admissions

Principals of Delhi University colleges were on Thursday called upon to make preparations for admissions to the academic year 2020-21, with a focus on efforts to make the process entirely online, given the current situation.

In a letter to principals, the admissions branch noted that it was working towards ensuring the smooth conduct of the common entrance examination, DUET-2020, and for student-friendly merit-based admissions in the university.

Colleges were called upon to make various preparations, including, uploading all necessary information pertaining to the college, on its website, constituting a “strong admission team”, to come out with a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the college and various courses offered by it, along with a list of general electives made available and to form a team of student volunteers who could remain available during the admissions to help answer queries pertaining to it.

The letter also highlighted that the university had implemented the first phase of expansion on account of 10% reservation for EWS seats in the academic session 2019-2020 and that the second phase of this would be carried out in the upcoming academic session. To cater to this, the university has asked colleges to declare the category-wise seats in each course on its website.

While the university has attempted to minimise student visits for verification of documents during admissions, it said that in the current scenario, efforts had to be made to have the complete admission process take place online.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, DU postponed all university exams, including theory and practicals for students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students, until further notice.