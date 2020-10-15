DU approves 22,186 applications under first cut-off list; 2nd list out on Oct. 19

11,248 students complete fee payment with Friday being the last date

On the last day of merit-based admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list, the total number of applications stood at 59,730, out of which 22,186 were approved by the various colleges. As of Wednesday evening, 11,248 aspirants have completed the payment process.

Applicants have time till Friday to pay the fees.

At Hindu College, a total of 425 admissions have taken place where students have completed all formalities, including payment of fee. Principal Anju Srivastava said that “quite a few” applications had been approved by the college and awaiting fee payment. Physics, chemistry, political science, English and Hindi are among the most sought after courses in the college, said Ms. Srivastava.

At Miranda House, 666 applications were approved by the principal till 5 p.m. and 324 had paid the fees. Acting principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said: “For political science, out of the 78 admissions, 60 have paid their fees. The unreserved category will close and only the SC and OBC category will remain open. Geography may also close for the unreserved category.”

Ramjas College saw around 600 applications getting approved, while 130 payments were made by Wednesday evening. At Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, around 450 admissions took place. At Hansraj College, 293 Arts and Commerce admissions took place while science courses saw 277 admissions, said principal Rama Sharma.

Admissions under the second list will begin on October 19.