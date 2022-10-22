DU applicants have until 12 noon, October 23 to accept allocated seats

Only the candidates who have secured their admission in a particular round will be considered for upgradation in subsequent round says university

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 22, 2022 00:52 IST

Students at Delhi University. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi University has extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses till 12 noon on Saturday. Earlier, the university had given applicants time till Friday 5 p.m. to accept the seats offered to them on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The university this year has come up with a new admission procedure doing away with announcing cut-off lists by individual colleges, moving to a centralised CSAS portal which takes into account scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test. Marks received in the Board examination will only be necessary for qualifying.

“A total of 71,741 applicants accepted their allotted colleges and programmes by Friday evening. We are allowing an extension till 12 noon on Saturday for those who have not done so to accept the offered seat,” Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said. Candidates must note that to participate in subsequent CSAS rounds they must take the admission whenever it is offered to them, Mr. Gupta said.

“Only candidates who have secured their admission in a particular round will be considered for upgradation in subsequent round/s, if applicable,” he added. The window for it will be open from 5 p.m. on October 25 till 4.59 p.m. on October 27.

