DU announces special cut-off for eligible students

Candidates can apply till October 27

Delhi University released a special cut-off list on Monday for candidates applying to various merit-based undergraduate programmes. Eligible students who could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs lists for any reason can do so now.

Under the special cut-off list, released between the third and fourth list, some courses in prominent colleges that were closed after previous rounds have reopened, thereby offering an opportunity to those who did not apply then to grab a seat now.

Giving an example, the university said, “If for College A, the first cut-off for BSc (Hons) mathematics for a specific category was 98% and the college did not declare second and third cut-off for the same, but later some seats got vacant, then special cut-off for BSc (Hons) mathematics for the specific category will be 98%”.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any programme at the university will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off. “Cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the special cut-off and candidates can apply to a single programme and college combination by ensuring they meet the required eligibility condition and declared special cut-off,” Mr. Gupta said.

The last date for application under the list is 11.59 p.m. on October 27, and principals will approve the cut-off by October 28.