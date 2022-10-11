DU announces phase three of its UG admission process

Delhi University will release the first CSAS allocation list on October 18. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi University on Monday released the timeline for phase three of its admission process and announced the extension of its phase two till October 12 to allow students to complete filling in their details and preferences in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The phase two was scheduled to end on Monday.

Over 2 lakh applications

So far, 2,15,486 applications have been received by the university. In phase three, students will be allotted college and programme combinations based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

DU said it will declare three rounds of regular CSAS allocation-cum-admission and thereafter spot admissions will be conducted, subject to the availability of vacant seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the announcement of the first CSAS round, the university will release a ‘simulated list’ on October 14 through which the candidates will be able to assess their probability of securing admission in a programme of a college according to their CUET scores. After the declaration of the ‘simulated list’, two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences.

The first CSAS allocation list will be released on October 18. After each round, the university will declare the number of vacant seats available in colleges and students will be given an option to reorder their college and programme preference.

“As already advised, it is reiterated that candidates must select maximum programme and college preferences offered to them by the university to maximise their possibilities of allocation under the CSAS,” said Vikas Gupta, Registrar of the University.

This year, applicants have been given the choice to opt for the course they want to pursue, if allocated, as well as the college in which they prefer to get admitted. An applicant can fill out multiple programmes and college combinations in order of preference, provided he/she fulfils the programme-specific eligibility.