DU and AUD hold special drive to fill vacant seats

Cut-off list to be notified by December 14

With Delhi University and Ambedkar University conducting special drives to fill vacant seats, students still have a chance to secure admissions in various merit-based undergraduate courses.

Delhi University said for the special drive, the cut-off list to various merit-based undergraduate courses will be notified by the colleges under it by December 14.

It said the drive is only for applicants belonging to the OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD/KM/Sikh minority categories. “The eligible candidates, who meet the requirements notified in the special drive cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities online within the stipulated time, as notified on the university website,” the Registrar said.

At Ambedkar University, the administration said a few seats are still vacant for some of the undergraduate programmes due to withdrawal/cancellation/transfer and it was carrying out a second special admission drive.

“Interested applicants of all the categories [reserved/unreserved] are hereby informed to refer to the notification at university website regarding the details,” AUD said.

It added that the second round is open for fresh applicants and for those who were rejected due to non-submission of the required documents and payment within the stipulated time.