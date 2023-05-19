DU and Ambedkar University collaborate to share resources

May 19, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Ambedkar University Delhi and Delhi University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.

The two universities will share resources like libraries, archives, research laboratories, auditorium, sports grounds, stadiums, conference halls and other facilities. Officials from both universities said that they will work together in areas of research, outreach and extension activities, consultancy, student and faculty exchange.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the collaboration was done keeping in mind the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020. “Due to proximity, the collaboration can explore the possibility of mobility of students between the two universities. It will help students study courses/papers offered in the collaborating university and their credit transfer as well as issuance of a certificates,” Mr. Singh said.

He also proposed to conduct joint PhD programmes where students shall be able to get the best of the two universities under the co-supervision of experts of the two universities.

Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said, “We are working on becoming a multidisciplinary education research university (MERU) and had recently sighned MoUs with GGSIP University, NSUT, DTU, NLU-D.

“AUD considers it to be its mission to create sustainable and effective linkages between access to and success in higher education. This MoU will be a step to achieve this mission,” Ms. Lather said.