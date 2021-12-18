DU allows paid maternity leave for ad hoc and contractual employees

It also passes proposal for entrance exam-based admissions

The executive council of Delhi University on Friday decided to grant paid maternity leave to ad hoc and contractual teaching and non-teaching staff.

The long-standing demand made by ad hoc teachers was examined by a committee formed by the university. The panel in its report recommended that the university give maternity leave for a maximum period of 26 weeks to ad hoc and contractual staff within the specified period of such fixed term engagement.

The recommendations of the committee said “recognising the fact that availing of maternity leave is a basic and vital necessity for the physical and emotional well-being of the mother and the child, the committee recommends that paid maternity leave be granted to ad hoc/contractual women teaching and non-teaching employees working in the university/colleges of the university”. It also said that the benefits may be made available to women with less than two surviving children.

Welcoming the decision, Abha Dev Habib, secretary, Democratic Teachers’ Front, said that it was a big relief to thousands of women teachers working in the university and its colleges and it was the result of the continuous work of the teachers’ collective and many individuals.

“The movement will continue to demand a Parliament order or UGC regulations for absorption of working teachers to bring the real relief and professional and academic growth these young teachers deserve,” Ms. Habib said.

The executive council also passed a proposal to hold an entrance examination for undergraduate admissions from the 2022-23 season. The academic council already cleared the proposal last week after a nine-member panel constituted by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to study the problem of “over” and “under” admissions under the cut-off system had recommended a common entrance test.

It was also announced at the executive council meeting on Friday that the V-C had appointed new officials to key administrative posts who would work closely with him. While Prof. Balaram Pani will continue as Dean of Colleges, Prakash Singh has been appointed as Director, South Campus, and Prof. Rajni Abbi as Proctor. Payal Mago has been appointed as Director of School of Open Learning, while Prof. Pankaj Arora has been appointed as the Dean, Student Welfare.