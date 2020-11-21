DU admissions under special list from Nov. 24

Sixth and seventh lists to be declared on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday announced that admissions to merit-based undergraduate courses under the special cut-off list will begin from November 24.

The administration further said tha the sixth and seventh cut-off lists will be declared on November 30 and December 7, respectively.

The online admission process was postponed recently after several DU officials were affected by COVID-19.

In a notification, the university said applicants who were not able to take admission under the first five cut-off lists will be permitted to apply under the special list.

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants who have cancelled their admission under the fifth cut-off list and those who have already been admitted in any course in a DU-affiliated college will not be eligible to participate in the special list admissions.

“Applicants have to apply to a single college and course. Applicants must ensure that they have carefully checked the number of seats vacant in the course and college that they are applying to under this category,” read the notification.

The cut-offs for the various courses available under each category for colleges under the special cut-off list will be available from November 23.

“In case the number of applicants applying for a particular course in a college is more than the number of seats available, the college will make a merit list as per best of four or best of three [marks] required for the course. The college will then approve applicants as per the merit list and according to the number of seats available,” the university said.

In case of a tie

It further said that in case of a tie, the applicant with higher percentage of marks — aggregate of best five subjects, including one language — in the qualifying examination will be considered first for admission. The second option will be that the applicant with earlier date of birth will be considered for admission.

“Merely applying under the special cut-off list does not guarantee an admission to the applicant,” the university specified.