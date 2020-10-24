DU admissions under second cut-off list close

New Delhi

24 October 2020 00:27 IST

Over 22k students complete process, seats in popular courses nearly full

Delhi University (DU) on Friday closed admissions to its merit-based courses under the second cut-off list and several colleges are likely to shut their doors for popular courses like English, Sociology and BA (Programme). Meanwhile, DU officials said 22,147 applicants have paid the fees and completed the process.

By the end of the second list, admissions to nearly 65-70% of the seats in Miranda House have been filled, said acting principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

“Admissions to most of the seats have already taken place. Courses like Political Science, Geography and Sociology will close for the third list. However, a few seats for BA (Programme) are still left. Seats under categories like Economics and Physics (honours) are available,” said Ms. Nanda.

Advertising

Advertising

Gargi college principal Promila Kumar said, “For unreserved categories, we have admitted more students. A few science courses are left and will be available under the third list.”

Ramjas College had admitted 1,175 students by Friday evening, principal Manoj Khanna said. “In our college, science courses like Botany (honours) will close. Since we have a substantial number of admissions in the third list, the cut-offs will almost be similar to the second list. However, aspirants can expect a minor dip,” said Mr. Khanna.

In Kirori Mal College, some Commerce courses are likely to reopen for the third list due to students withdrawing admissions.

“Economics and B.Com (honours) saw students shifting to colleges like Hindu and Shri Ram College of Commerce. So, these courses are likely to reopen under the third list. Several Science courses will also be open as seats are still available. However, few combinations of BA (Programme) have closed,” said an official from KMC.

The admissions under the third cut-off list are scheduled to begin from October 26 and continue till October 28. The last date for payment is October 30.

The varsity is expected to release five cut-off lists and one special cut-off list in case seats are still available. The session is scheduled to commence from November 18.