DU admissions: third list out, spot round from Nov. 20

Students will have till 5 p.m. on Tuesday to accept the seat alloted to them

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 14, 2022 01:23 IST

First-year Delhi University students. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Delhi University on Sunday released its third Common Seats Allocation System (CSAS) list to fill the remaining undergraduate seats. Students have till 5 p.m. on Tuesday to accept the seat allotted to them.

In CSAS round three, admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas, including extracurricular activities, sports, children and widows of armed forces, and Kashmiri migrants, along with regular admissions. During this round, the “upgrade” option after accepting a seat will be open only for those applicants applying through supernumerary quotas and Christian candidates applying to St. Stephens College and Jesus and Mary College.

So far, over 61,500 of the university’s 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled, with most of the popular course and college combinations taken.

Classes for first-year DU students started on November 2, after a delayed admission process that used Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores to admit students instead of its usual cut-off marks method. The new admission system has ensured that a majority of the seats are filled after the first round of allotment itself as students have to accept an allotted seat before being eligible for an “upgrade”.

After the conclusion of CSAS round three, DU will begin filling vacant seats via ‘spot admission’ from November 20. Students will have to opt for ‘spot admission’ on the dashboard on the DU portal to be considered for the spot admission round. “During the spot admission round, the admission of already admitted students will be locked and they will not be eligible for an upgrade (except for supernumerary upgrades),” the university said.

