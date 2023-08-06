DU admissions: first round ends today, many pin hopes on next list

August 06, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Saturday said that 76,540 of the 85,853 candidates who featured in the first allocation round under the varsity’s Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2023 have “accepted” their undergraduate seat.

Of these, 26,303 have paid the admission fee, said a DU official quoting the latest available data.

With the verification and approval of applications by colleges now over, students need to make the payment before 5 p.m., Sunday.

This will secure their seat and make them eligible for subsequent seat allocation rounds to ‘upgrade’ their choice, in case they have not been allotted their first preference of programme and college.

According to the university’s guidelines, “Inactivity/no action will be taken as non-acceptance of the allocated seat. It will be treated as a decline to the provisionally allocated seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of CSAS (UG)-2023.”

Speaking to The Hindu, many students who did not get their first preference said they have accepted a seat and paid the fee, but are counting on withdrawals by others so that they get a better college and programme in the second allocation round.

Choices for students

Some, like Prashati Deshwal, 19, are happy with having secured a top college in the first round and impressed by the counselling process. “However, I’m keeping my options open and looking forward to the next list. I’ve opted for a plethora of courses and I will be happy to pursue any of them,” she added.

However, for others, the course trumps the college. Aamna Qazi, 18, said she has narrowed her choices down to four courses after extensive research. “Even though I have managed to secure a seat in a prestigious college, I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the release of the second list.”

The choice between a North Campus college or a South Campus college is another factor students are considering.

Before issuing the second allocation list on August 10, DU will notify the vacant seats on August 7. Based on this, students may upgrade/reorder their college and programme preference before August 8.

Meanwhile, DU issued an advisory warning students against misleading information about the admission process being circulated on social media platforms. It informed students that any official correspondence will only be sent from an email ID ending with ‘du.ac.in’.

