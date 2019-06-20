DU admissions: first cut-off list for UG courses to be out on June 28

Delhi University on Wednesday announced a revised cut-off schedule for admissions to merit-based undergraduate courses. The first cut-off list will now be released on June 28 and students will have to get their documents verified between June 28 and July 1, the university said.

The second list will be announced on July 4 and the verification process will be carried out between July 4 and July 6. The third, fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be announced on July 9, July 15 and July 20 respectively. The university, in a statement, said that the schedule for further cut-off lists will be announced later depending on the number of vacant seats.

The university said that for online fee payment, applicants will have to log on to the undergraduate admission portal. Students will first have to get the approval of admission on the portal and they are allowed to pay the fees by 3 p.m. of the following day.

For PG admissions, the first list will be released on July 17 and document verification needs to be done between July 17 and July 19. The second, third, and fourth list will be out on July 22, 27 and August 2 respectively. Further lists, if any, will be announced depending on the availability of seats, the university said.

Students will have to pay the fees online on the admission portal. They will have to get an approval on the portal first and the window will be open for them till 3 p.m. of the following day.

The new schedule for the cut-off lists was released after the university was ordered to keep the admission portal open till June 22. Earlier, the first cut-off list was scheduled for June 22.

The dates were postponed after the Delhi High Court, which was hearing pleas against the university for effecting change in eligibility criteria just a day before the registrations were to commence, said that changes in eligibility criteria had to be made in accordance with law that would require a minimum of six months of notice to the public at large.