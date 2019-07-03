DU admissions: close to 40% seats filled under first cut-off

Nearly 40% of the seats for undergraduate courses at Delhi University were filled up on Tuesday, the last date for admissions under the first cut-off list.

Of about 63,000 seats up for grabs, 23,780 seats have been paid for.

Despite some of the highest cut-offs being declared for B.A. political science courses, various colleges, including Miranda House, Ramjas and Kirori Mal reported that seats for the programme had been filled up and a second cut-off list would not be released.

Oversubscribed seats

At Hindu College, which saw the highest cut-off for any course at 99% for B.A. political science, an official said that the total number of seats had been oversubscribed. While the college has 827 seats, about 1,000 students have been admitted, the official said.

Lady Shri Ram College, which released the highest cut-off in the university for its B.A. English programme, also saw a similar situation with about 1,000 admissions for only 861 seats, an admissions official said.

The oversubscribing of seats is due to the fact that colleges are required to admit all students who meet the cut-off requirement.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce, the admissions in-charge said that a second list will be announced for its B.Com and B.Com (Hons.) courses, but did not confirm whether B.A. economics (Hons.) would see a second list. At Hans Raj College, about 800 seats of the 1,260 available seats were filled up, with second cut-offs for B.A. history, B.A. Hindi and physical sciences unlikely to be released. Ramjas College filled up half its seats.

DU had extended the last date for admissions by one day in order to accommodate changes in the marking system of students from the Andhra Pradesh Board, for payment and other grievances. While colleges were informed late on Monday, no notification to the effect was released on the website.

This year, the Andhra Board had issued grade point averages to graduating students but due to differences over conversion of the CGPA into marks at some colleges, the Andhra Board later agreed to issue “marks-based” marksheets, Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta said. Colleges in the North Campus, however, reported that very few students from the Andhra Board approached them for admissions on Tuesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a college principal said that students were hesitant to undertake readmissions having already secured a seat in the college of their choice. DU also instructed that if admissions were granted on the basis of grades, they were to be cancelled and fresh admissions given on the basis of marks. The principal, however, said the process of reviewing completed admissions would be tedious as it involved identifying the students. “It is not like students will come back to cancel their admissions,” he said.