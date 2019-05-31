DU admission process begins, to end on June 14

Online registration for undergraduate courses to Delhi University started on Thursday and will end on June 14, said Dean of Students’ Welfare, Rajeev Gupta. The first cut-off list is likely to be declared on June 20.

For applicants and their parents seeking information on the application process, the university will be holding ‘open days’ starting on Friday. While an information bulletin will be available on DU’s website, applicants may also approach help desks set up at the conference centre on North Campus to clarify doubts.

While last year registrations had begun on May 15, this year the process was delayed because the High Court had directed the university to align its admissions with the re-evaluation process of the CBSE school board. Re-evaluation results are expected in the next couple of days, Mr. Gupta said. Going by previous years, 80%-85% students applying to the university were from the CBSE, he said.

Certificates needed

To apply in colleges, no original certificates will have to be submitted by students. This is being done in order to make the process hassle-free for those students who might attempt to change colleges. While forensic verification of certificates will take place, especially through a tie-up with the CBSE, in cases where this is not possible, verification will be carried out at the college level once admissions are finalised.

This year, requirement of migration, transfer and character certificates have also been dropped. University officials also informed that students applying for OBC and EWS quotas will be required to submit certificates which are dated March 31, 2019 or after. However, those who are not able to produce certificates in time may upload their acknowledgement slips for the same.

The entire admissions process will be online for all courses. This time, a number of features have been added to help streamline the process. These include an ‘online calculator’ of marks which will help applicants determine their “best of four” courses, which determines their eligibility for different courses.

This, however, does not guarantee admission. Apart from this, a ‘virtual wallet’ will be available on the website to track one’s expenses in applying to different colleges and the college is also planning to display the availability of seats in different colleges.

NTA roped in

This year, the National Testing Agency has been roped in to conduct the various entrance tests for PG, MPhil, PhD and a few UG courses. The tests will be carried out under the watch of CCTV cameras, mobile phones will not be allowed and cell phone jammers will also be activated, an official said. Following the test, answer papers will be uploaded on to the DU’s website and applicants will be given 48 hours to raise objections which will then be resolved by a grievance board.

With regard to admissions under the sports quota, following Central government directions, only those sports which is played at the Olympic, Commonwealth and Asian Games will be included this year. These include 27 games.