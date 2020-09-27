DU Academic, Executive Council oppose formation of body for new education policy

Academic and Executive Council members of Delhi University on Sunday opposed the formation of a committee for the implementation of the new education policy by bypassing the university’s statutory committees. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the AC and EC members wrote that they were dismayed over the formation of such a committee “without any statutory basis”.
They added that they have been consistently opposing the formations of such committee with an “arbitrary choice of membership and bypassing the statutory committees”. While such a move may be administratively convenient, they argued it would effect the participatory and academic nature of higher education.
In a separate letter to the DUTA president, the group of academics appealed for the need to take a stand on the issue and called for a sustained struggle on the matter “before we lose our existence and even the right to form a union where protest would become a distant dream”.
