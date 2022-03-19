DU academic council to discuss changes in admission process based on CUET

The varsity has decided to enrol students based on CUET from the academic year 2022-23

The varsity has decided to enrol students based on CUET from the academic year 2022-23

In view of it adopting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Delhi University's academic council will meet on Tuesday to discuss changes in the admission process to colleges.

From the next academic year, it has been proposed that students will get admission to undergraduate courses solely on the scores they get in this entrance test. With the implementation of the CUET, DU will be doing away with its earlier system of admission under which it used to announce cut-offs based on Class XII board results.

The Standing Committee of the academic council, in its meeting on March 17, recommended that admissions to the varsity be solely based on scores of the CUET. According to the minutes of the meeting, the members said it will not be feasible to include any other criterion on the basis of marks obtained in board examinations and that the eligibility criterion must be inclusive enough to invite a large number of candidates from across the country.

The committee was also of the view that admission to all supernumerary seats, excluding foreign students, be done through CUET. It was decided that admission to minority colleges like St. Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary, will also be done through CUET. During centralised counselling, separate merit lists will be generated for unreserved and minority candidates as per the reservation policy.

Till the last academic year, the university used to release cut-offs for admission to colleges. Last year, at least eight colleges had pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for admission to various courses.