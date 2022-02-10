DU Academic Council passes new UG curriculum framework

NEW DELHI

10 February 2022 01:11 IST

The Academic Council of Delhi University on Wednesday passed the new Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), 2022, that was formed to adopt the New Education Policy.

The UGCF is a structure for four-year undergraduate programmes in different disciplines with multiple exit options made possible by a system of earning credits.

The draft curriculum framework was released last month and all stakeholders were asked to submit their feedback. The AC, in its meeting, passed the proposal after incorporating some of the feedbacks and it was passed with 11 members submitting their dissent.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member of Academic Council, said: “A very sad day in the history of DU as the total number of credits for four years have been reduced from 196 to 176. This means that we are staring at a massive reduction of existing workload and the consequent displacement of existing ad hoc teachers.”

He added that combined with the multiple entry and exit system and the credit system, DU was looking at turbulent times.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association held a dharna outside the AC meeting to urge its members not to adopt the curriculum framework.

DUTA president Ajay Kumar Bhagi said that the proposed draft of UGCF needs amendment, as the teaching workload will be adversely affected and will result in ad hoc teachers’ displacement.

Mr. Bhagi demanded that all existing teachers working in the ad hoc capacity for years must be absorbed before deliberations on framework should happen.

DUTA expressed its opposition to the manner in which the academic affairs of the university have been dealt with. “DU UG courses have undergone too many rapid changes in the name of reforms starting from the introduction of the semester system in 2011 followed by introduction of FYUP in 2013 and then its withdrawal to bring back a three-year semester system in 2014,” the DUTA said. It added that all this happened without proper consultation among stakeholders and proper preparations leading to destabilisation in the academics.