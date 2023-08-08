HamberMenu
DU: 88% of UG seats filled in first round admissions

Of the 61,598 students who paid the admission fee, 12,733 have frozen their offered seat: official

August 08, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Dyal Singh College made the highest number of admission in the first allocation round, said an official.

Dyal Singh College made the highest number of admission in the first allocation round, said an official. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University on Monday said 61,598 students have paid the admission fee and secured their allotted undergraduate seat after the first round under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

As a result, around 88% of the nearly 70,000 UG seats offered by the university have been filled up. In the first allocation list, 85,853 students were allotted seats.

“Of the students who have paid the fee, 47% are male and 53% are female. Dyal Singh College made the highest number of admissions, followed by Hansraj College and Gargi College,” a DU official said.

Among the UG programmes, most admissions have taken place in B.Com (Hons.), followed by B.Com, BA (Hons.) Political Science and BA (Hons.) Economics, the official added. Among the students who have paid the fee, 40,701 so far have chosen to upgrade their offered seat while 12,733 have frozen their admission, another official said.

Candidates who chose the ‘freeze’ option will neither be considered in subsequent allocation rounds and nor allowed to upgrade their seat.

Candidates who took the ‘upgrade’ option have time till 4.59 p.m. on Tuesday to upgrade/reorder their preference of programme and college. According to DU guidelines, this means that a candidate has consented for consideration of an offer of admission to a programme and college combination of his/her higher preference in subsequent allocation rounds. His/her currently offered seat will be cancelled if the new preference is allotted.

DU will release its second allocation list on August 10.

