Delhi

DU 4th cut-off list out

Delhi University on Saturday released the fourth cut-off list for admission to various merit-based undergraduate courses. Students can seek admission online between November 2 and 4.

The last date for payment of fee under the new list is November 6.

Student pinning hopes on a fall in the required cut-offs were disappointed as several DU colleges started closing admissions under general category or announced marginal relaxation in cut-offs.

Reserved category seats are still up for grabs in many colleges.

Lady Shri Ram College, which had asked 100% score for three honours courses: political science, economics and psychology, closed admissions for economics in the fourth list and revised the cut-off for political science and psychology to 99% and 99.2%, respectively. In the third list, the cut-off for political science and psychology had been set at 99.25% and 99.5%, respectively.

The university had earlier announced that it would be releasing five cut-off lists before the new session commences on November 18.

After that, it would release special cut-off lists according to the seats left vacant. Admission under the fifth list will begin on November 9.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 12:03:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-4th-cut-off-list-out/article32993560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY