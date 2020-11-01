DU 4th cut-off list out

Admissions open from tomorrow

Delhi University on Saturday released the fourth cut-off list for admission to various merit-based undergraduate courses. Students can seek admission online between November 2 and 4.

The last date for payment of fee under the new list is November 6.

Student pinning hopes on a fall in the required cut-offs were disappointed as several DU colleges started closing admissions under general category or announced marginal relaxation in cut-offs.

Reserved category seats are still up for grabs in many colleges.

Lady Shri Ram College, which had asked 100% score for three honours courses: political science, economics and psychology, closed admissions for economics in the fourth list and revised the cut-off for political science and psychology to 99% and 99.2%, respectively. In the third list, the cut-off for political science and psychology had been set at 99.25% and 99.5%, respectively.

The university had earlier announced that it would be releasing five cut-off lists before the new session commences on November 18.

After that, it would release special cut-off lists according to the seats left vacant. Admission under the fifth list will begin on November 9.