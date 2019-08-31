DTF’s Ray wins DUTA polls for a second term

Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) candidate Rajib Ray won a second term as president to the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) in the elections which concluded on Thursday. With this, the DTF has won its fifth consecutive elections.

Mr. Ray polled 3,750 votes while A.K. Bhagi of the right-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) secured 3,481 votes.

In a statement, the DTF said, “..congratulating the entire teaching community of Delhi University for voting in large numbers in the DUTA elections and reposing trust in the DUTA’s struggles in defence of public-funded higher education and social justice.”

‘Historic mandate’

It called the victory a “historical mandate” which was a rejection of the “disastrous government move to privatise higher education”. About immediate priorities, it said that it would challenge the recent notifications issued on hiring guest faculty, pursue a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad hoc teachers, immediate implementation of promotions for all sections of teachers, stoppage of “illegal recovery” and release of pension for all retired employees.

Mr. Ray called the victory significant, given that despite little relief in the last two years, teachers had kept faith in the union. “As DUTA president, I have my work cut out. I have to enable all DUTA executive members, regardless of their political or ideological affiliations, the most confident and conducive ground to fearlessly raise issues and work for teachers.”

Polls to executive panel

While the DTF won the presidentship, it lost out to its closest rival in the elections to the executive committee. Out of 15 seats, the NDTF won four seats while the DTF got only three seats.

Commenting on this, Mr. Ray said that it was important to see every election as its own organic exercise and this particular election was extremely hard fought and especially polarised. “It is to do with almost every such election taking place in the country these days,” he added.