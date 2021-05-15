DTC union seeks ₹1 crore compensation

New Delhi

15 May 2021 00:18 IST

The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, which represents the interests of contractual employees engaged by the public transporter, on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to designate Delhi Transport Corporation employees as ‘Corona Warriors’ entitled to compensation of ₹1 crore if they died due to the virus in the line of duty.

50 employees died

According to the union, as many as 50 employees engaged by the DTC had succumbed to the virus since the pandemic hit the city while performing duties ranging from the transportation of migrant workers last year to ensuring the timely delivery of oxygen cylinders this time around.

Advertising

Advertising