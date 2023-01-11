DTC to soon launch premium intercity buses within NCR

January 11, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The Delhi government will soon launch a premium intercity bus service within the NCR. According to a statement issued by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) board on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for operating intercity premium buses. These buses will be equipped with CCTVs, GPS and panic buttons for the safety of long-distance commuters. For destinations under 200 km, the DTC could use its electric and CNG buses. For destinations beyond 200 km, Bharat Stage (BS) VI buses will be pressed into service, officials said.

