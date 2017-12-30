DTC to look into drivers not opening bus doors

In order to address complaints about doors of buses not opening at prescribed stops, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to keep a check on its drivers through inspection staff to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to passengers.

The DTC with its fleet of around 3,900 buses carries over three million passengers, daily.

A senior government official said that the field checking staff has been instructed to report drivers who don’t open bus doors at the stops. A circular in this regard was issued by the DTC’s chief general manager (operations) earlier this week.

All the depot and regional managers have been directed to instruct the drivers to open both front and back doors of buses to facilitate safe boarding and de-boarding of passengers.