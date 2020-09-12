DTC to hold trial of contactless ticketing

New Delhi

12 September 2020 23:46 IST

Exercise to be conducted on 29 buses on route no. 534 from September 14 to 21

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will conduct a week-long trial of its contactless mobile ticketing system on 29 buses running on route no. 534 between Anand Vihar Terminal and Mehrauli.

A task force has been constituted to explore the option of contactless mobile ticketing on DTC buses so that no physical contact between the conductor and commuter takes place due to the exchange of cash or tickets amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“On the recommendations of the Task Force, the DTC is conducting an actual trial of contactless mobile ticketing from September 14 to 21,” the public transporter said.

This trial, the DTC said, would be conducted on 29 buses on route no. 534 – 25 of these would be non-AC buses from the Hasanpur Depot and four AC buses from the Ghazipur Depot.

“To publicise and popularise contactless ticketing, posters and QR code have been affixed inside these buses explaining the mechanism to download the app and to buy mobile tickets. The pink pass or free pass for women commuters can also be acquired from this app,” the DTC also said.

According to the public transporter, checking teams have been deployed to physically inspect the trial aboard the 29 buses and get feedback from commuters.