DTC resumes Delhi-Kathmandu service

New Delhi

15 December 2021 01:20 IST

The Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) bus service to Kathmandu will resume on Wednesday after a year and a half during which it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notification issued by the DTC on Monday said that the bus will depart from the Ambedkar bus terminal at 10 a.m. on December 15.

The DTC has tied up with Skyline India (Motors) Pvt. Ltd. for the operation of the bus. “The latest COVID-19 protocols/guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are to be followed in true spirit in all conditions,” the notification said.

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service which connects the Capitals of India and Nepal was launched in November 2014; it was halted on March 23, 2020 amid the first wave of Coronavirus infection.

It will be "mandatory" for all the passengers to carry a certificate of both doses of COVID vaccine and a negative RT-PCR test report obtained within 72 hours of the journey’s start, said a senior DTC official. The passengers will not be allowed to board the bus if they fail to produce the documents, the official added.

The bus service covers a distance of 1,167 kilometres between Delhi and Kathmandu with stoppages at Firozabad and Faizabad (Uttar Pradesh, India) and Mugling (Nepal). Earlier the fare of the journey cost over ₹2,300 which has now been increased to around ₹2,800, the official said.