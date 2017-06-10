DTC moots proposal to induct 2,000 buses

The process of infusing life in the ailing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will begin soon with a Cabinet note to induct 2,000 buses already finalised. Sources said the proposal was likely to be taken up for consideration this week.

According to government officials, 1,000 low-floor buses for the DTC and 1,000 semi low-floor buses to be operated under the cluster scheme are to be introduced.

Meeting held

“After a series of meetings, all the stakeholders have agreed that the DTC cannot do without its own buses and that fresh vehicles must be added to its fleet, even if this is done in phases,” said a senior government official.

“A note in this respect has been prepared and might be placed before the Cabinet this week, paving the way for the tendering process,” the official added.

No buses, according to a source, have been added to the low-floor fleet of the DTC since 2010. with only vehicles being operated under the cluster scheme increasing. Currently, 5,600-odd buses are operated by the DTC and the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) on close to 800 routes.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The government is trying to revive the DTC, for which it must procure buses at the earliest. Hopefully, the formalities will be completed within two to three weeks.”

City’s requirement

A survey undertaken by the Transport Department in February 2015 pegged the total requirement of public buses in the Capital at 10,000. Sources, however, claimed that figure had now gone up to around 15,000 to 16,000.