DTC gives nod to procure 300 AC low-floor e-buses

02 March 2021 00:30 IST

These vehicles will have real-time passenger information, CCTVs among other facilities

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in its board meeting on Monday approved bids for the procurement of 300 AC low-floor electric buses.

With the induction of these, in addition to 1,000 CNG buses, which are in the process of being procured, the DTC intends to achieve a total fleet strength of 5,060.

According to the government, these 300 low-floor 12 meters BS-VI compliant AC buses will be equipped with facilities, including real-time passenger information systems, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS and other facilities along with being differently abled friendly.

Advertising

Advertising

They will, the government said, also be integrated with the newly built Command and Control Centre at Kashmiri Gate to ensure passenger safety, especially of women passengers.

Earlier, the DTC had floated an open tender for the procurement of 300 low-floor 12-metre full electric AC buses in December 2020.

Completion date

These 300 electric buses after approval by the Cabinet will start arriving in October 2021 and the entire induction will be completed by February 2022, the government said.

The public transporter has already issued Letters of Award for 1,000 low-floor AC buses (BS-VI compliant) and the buses will start arriving in May 2021 and the entire fleet of 1000 CNG buses is likely to be inducted by September 2021.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot later said, “With the arrival of these 300 electric buses, Delhi will take its first huge leap to its dream of a fully electric public transport in the city.”